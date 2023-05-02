Reta Terrell, a loving wife and mother passed away peacefully at home in Belgrade, MT March 29, 2023. Reta was 74 years old. She was born in Silverton OR to Edwin and Hazel Leola Hamness in 1949. Reta grew up in Newport and Toledo, OR and graduated high school in 1967 from Pasco, WA. The summer before starting 3rd grade Reta's whole life would forever change when she met "the most handsome guy she had ever seen" Charles Adrain Terrell. They were married December 24, 1966, in Newport, OR and celebrated 55 years of marriage together.
Reta had a deep love for her God, Jehovah, motivating her to dedicate her life as one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 1962. Reta genuinely cared for and sympathized with people, she loved sharing her faith and fully supported her husband in his theocratic assignments.
Reta and Adrian were a team. They had a logging and drywall business together. Reta handled bookkeeping and had a good business sense. She was always there to make breakfast and lunch at 3:00 & 4:00 am to send Adrian off to the mountains! A few hours later, the house would be in a bustle with four daughters getting ready for school. No one was leaving the house until a scriptural thought was read. That spiritual morning routine has become an essential in their daughters' lives to this day.
No one embraced grandmother-hood like Reta. She knew she wanted to be called "Nana" even before her first grandchild was born. Separately, each child had their own special relationship and the best naps were always with Nana. No child was in better care!
Reta always loved the Oregon Coast from childhood to adulthood. She had special moments of spending time with her mom and sister picking agate stones at the beach. Over the last 20 years, Reta and Adrian would spend countless beach and boating days in South Florida. She had such a love for the ocean and was always on the lookout for a dolphin and especially a manatee sighting. She loved her "toes in the sand."
Reta is survived by her four daughters, Shiree Ingram(Keith), Amber Buck (Travis),Kriste Stanton (Jack) and Sunny Corbett. Her five grandchildren, Bergen Buck, Jacob Buck, Brooklyn Clements, Kylie Corbett and Sophia House and her only sister, Vicki Blue(Mike Blue).
Services will be held May 20, 2023 at 1:00 pm, MST at The Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5590 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT and on ZOOM, ID:83313630213 Passcode:907064 Reta Terrell Christine Hamness Terrell
