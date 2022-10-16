Charles "Adrian" Terrell, a loving husband, father, and friend unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, October 8, 2022. He was 75 years old. He was born in Sandpoint, ID to Perry and Hilda Terrell in 1947. In 1952 his family moved to Waldport, OR where he graduated from Waldport High School in 1965. While in 5th grade Adrian would meet Reta Christine Hamness of Silverton, OR who would become the love of his life. Adrian said he and Reta were young but serious, he loved that girl with the horned rim glasses! They were married December 24, 1966, in Newport, OR. They have celebrated 55 years of marriage together. Adrian had a deep love for the Bible and his God, Jehovah, which led him to dedicate his life to Jehovah in 1957 as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. Throughout his life he faithfully served in different capacities to help others and as an elder in the local congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Belgrade, MT. His beautiful spiritual qualities made him a loyal and loving husband, father, and friend. He loved researching the scriptures and having deep spiritual conversations with friends and family, which will be missed by all. Adrian was also known for his big infectious laugh, sense of humor and "Terrell gap" smile. He always kept his mind and hands busy. He worked hard his whole life. Adrian was a logger in his younger years and a drywaller in his later years, of which he recently retired from. He was very creative and artistic; he received great enjoyment in creating detailed woodworking pieces, cooking, reading, and gardening. He delighted in pranking his friends with his plentiful crops of zucchini. Adrian's passion for fishing began as a boy and continued throughout his life. His favorite fishing spot was at Canyon Ferry Lake on his cabin cruiser. He soaked in the beautiful surroundings and enjoyed a peaceful getaway. Those moments often included excited phone calls to his family until those famous words of "fish on" were yelled. Adrian is survived by his wife, Reta Terrell, four daughters, Shiree Ingram (Keith), Amber Buck (Travis), Kriste Stanton (Jack) and Sunny Corbett. His five grandchildren, Bergen Buck, Jacob Buck, Brooklyn Clements, Kylie Corbett, and Sophia House. His four siblings, Shannon Terrell, Terry Terrell, Darrell Terrell, and Tracie Granvold. Services will be held October 22, 2022 at 1:00 pm at The Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 5590 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT and Zoom location at The Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1367 Thomas Dr., Bozeman, MT. ZOOM ID:8301775126 Password: 1947 Charles Terrell Adrian Terrell