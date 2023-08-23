Stanley Tenney Stanley P. Tenney, 76, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023 after a 7 year battle with cancer.
Stan was born to Ralph Wendell Tenney and Lola Mize on January 28, 1947 in Everett, Washington. At the age of 5, he moved to Long Beach, California. He lived across the street from Linda Mae Dale who became his best friend and the love of his life.
Stan and Linda got married on November 21, 1964. In 1971, he was working for North American Aviation, a company involved in sending the first rockets and space shuttles to the moon. He was temporarily laid off and moved to Montana. Shortly after settling in, they asked him to return. He looked at the Bridger mountains and asked his wife Linda if she really wanted to go back to that "rat race". It was then and there that they knew they would forever be called "Montanans".
Stan served faithfully for the Bozeman Police Department for 20 years. He had numerous positions within the police department such as developing a photography department, Sergeant, Detective and FBI academy graduate. He then became an Appraiser working as an independent contractor for Sidders Appraisals.
His police partner, Mickey Lessley and he developed a true brotherhood. They were together through thick and thin. Stan was known in the community as a fair and honest cop. One man who had been arrested numerous times by Stan even wrote him a poem about how he was fair, honest and cared about the people he was arresting.
Those who knew Stan, loved Stan. He was kind to everyone and was always ready and willing to help others. He was extremely involved in his church and often took church groups to California or on adventures to a "destination unknown". The friendships he developed within his church family remained with him until his final days.
"Stan the Man" touched countless lives through his kindness and unwavering character. He lived his life to the fullest whether he was stock car racing, camping, hunting, snowmobiling or restoring classic cars.
In addition to all the activities, Stan's life revolved around his family. There is not enough room to explain the influence Stan had on his three children, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren. He was the best father and grandpa that a child could hope for.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tenney (Dale); brother, Billy (Carol) Burke; and parents, Ralph (Clara) Tenney and Lola Mize.
Stan is survived by his sons, Stanley Scott (Stacy) Tenney and Greg (Jorunn) Tenney; daughter, Heather (Luis) Higgie; brother, Steven (Jan) Tenney; grandchildren, Joshua (Leah) Bentley, Olivia Tenney, Jessica Higgie, Thomas Higgie, Kaylee Engelbert, Sonya Tenney, Sawyer Tenney, Troy Tenney, Melissa Reinhardtsen; and great-grandchildren, Hayden Bentley, Benjamin Bentley, Makenzie Freese, Noah Tenney, Ivy Engelbert and Evelyn Engelbert.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 P.M. Saturday, August 26 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service.