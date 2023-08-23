Stanley Tenney
Stanley Tenney Stanley P. Tenney, 76, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2023 after a 7 year battle with cancer.

Stan was born to Ralph Wendell Tenney and Lola Mize on January 28, 1947 in Everett, Washington. At the age of 5, he moved to Long Beach, California. He lived across the street from Linda Mae Dale who became his best friend and the love of his life.

Stan and Linda got married on November 21, 1964. In 1971, he was working for North American Aviation, a company involved in sending the first rockets and space shuttles to the moon. He was temporarily laid off and moved to Montana. Shortly after settling in, they asked him to return. He looked at the Bridger mountains and asked his wife Linda if she really wanted to go back to that "rat race". It was then and there that they knew they would forever be called "Montanans".


