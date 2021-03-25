Richard Wayne Teer Richard Wayne Teer, a self-proclaimed "King of Yellowstone" was born into a good American family, on March 25, 1951 in Livingston Texas, to his parents- James and Debra Teer. Richard was the middle child- with an older sister- Kathy, and a younger brother- Charlie. He passed away on March 15, 2021- in Livingston Montana, just ten days shy of his 70th birthday. He was a fighter his whole life, and fought bravely until the end. His hospice nurse had never seen such a strong-willed individual. She will tell his story for the rest of her career. But if you knew our dad, you probably wouldn't be surprised by that. He liked to leave people with something to talk about. Richard led a life full of adventure, and exploration. He spent his youth in Texas, exploring, and causing trouble. The mountains of Montana called him north, as soon as he graduated high school, at the young age of 17. From then on, Montana was his home. He lived in West Yellowstone, Bozeman, Silver Gate, and Gardiner before settling into his favorite place, near Wilsall, at the foot of the beautiful Crazy Mountains. He was happiest on a mountain top, or skiing through Yellowstone on a pair of cross-country skis. He had a love of old buildings and started his own company- Intermountain Restoration. He became one of the leading experts in the field of historic preservation, and worked all over Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota. The old buildings in Yellowstone park were some of his most special, and there are very few that he has not worked to restore. From the Old Faithful Inn, to the Lake Hotel- many contain a piece of his craftsmanship. He met DruAnn Dusenberry in Bozeman Montana in January of 1976. Together they had four children- Lev, Deva, Erik and Evan. During their early childhood, Richard introduced his children to many of the things he loved- including gardening, morel mushroom hunting, hiking, mountain-climbing, exploring, carpentry, skiing, inventing, and of course his beloved Yellowstone Park. Richard is survived by his four children, and their spouses- Lev (Jon) Ott, Deva (Tom) Gallagher, Erik (Rie) Teer and Evan (Mette) Teer. His wild and rebellious ways will be carried on by his eleven grandchildren- Jocelyn, Trent, Tyson, and Bodie Ott; Iris, Ella, and Ronan Gallagher; Arima, and Sora Teer: and Gunnar and Eira Teer. He is also survived by his sister Kathryn Miller, and brother Charlie (Penny) Teer, as well as many very special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. We would like to thank the staff at Livingston Health and Rehab for all of their help with his care over the last few years, as well as Stillwater Hospice for his care over the last few months. Cremation has taken place, and a gathering to celebrate his life will occur on a date yet to be determined. To leave condolences for the family, please visit www.stenbergfuneralhome.com