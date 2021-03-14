Rodney Flint Taylor, DVM (Flint) passed away on his favorite ski run, Kachina, at Taos Ski Valley, Taos, New Mexico, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was 80. He was born on June 27, 1940 in Bozeman, Montana, to Park Taylor and Susie Magdelene (Booher) Taylor. He is survived by his wife Rosemary Holly (Kathrein) Taylor, daughter Tanya Marie (Taylor) Comferford (Tom), son Dylan Flint Taylor, his brother James Park Taylor (Barbara), and sister Anne Kay Taylor (Richard). A full obituary can be found at www.tributes.com/rftaylor Rodney Taylor Flint Taylor
