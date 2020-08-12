Carl Tange Jr. Carl Tange Jr. passed away July 27, 2020 of natural causes at the age of 96. He was born in Scobey, MT on December 30th, 1923 to Esther Barbara Wishek and Carl Tange Sr. Carl, his parents and 4 siblings worked the family farm on Montana's Hi-Line during drought and the Great Depression. A portion of the original family farm is tended to this day by Carl P Tange of Plentywood, MT. Carl's education started in a one room school, then high school in Outlook, MT. Carl enlisted in the Navy and received two degrees from Stanford and Cal Tec. On December 22, 1945 Carl married Helen Seibert Tange in Whittier, CA. Carl and his beloved wife were married for 60 years. Carl and Helen raised their 3 children (Carla, Chris and Cinnie) between homes and employment in California, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Montana. In 1962, Carl and Helen moved the family to Bozeman, MT to pursue Carl's true passion. Carl purchased 34 acres from Peter Koch Nelson on North Seventh between Baxter and Oak Streets which is now the Holiday Inn, Day's Inn and Hampton Inn as well as office buildings on Oak street. Carl also developed a resort property in California known as Lake Camanche. Carl loved the outdoors and was an avid skier and bird watcher. Carl had a passion for his classic Studebaker car and for antique tin toys. Carl was fortunate to find love again and married Sally Brown Tange in 2006. He and Sally traveled around the world and enjoyed spending time with their four-legged buddy, Samantha (Sam). Carl and family were faithful members of Pilgrim Congregational Church in Bozeman, where he was a founding member. Carl is survived by his wife Sally Brown Tange, his daughters, Carla (Larry) Lusvardi, Cinnie (George) Schwartztrauber, and son, Chris (Glenda) Tange, and his step-children from Sally Tange's previous marriage, James (Ellen) Robinson, Anne (Andrew Hamilton) Robinson, Thomas Robinson, Ben Robinson and Sally Robinson. He is also survived by 6 grandchildren (Lori, Chris, Nina, Christy, Kristan and Catie) and 7 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. The family would like to thank the staff of Beehive Homes of Belgrade for their compassionate care of Carl. A private family graveside service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that charitable donations to be made to Family Promise of Gallatin Valley, PO Box 475, Bozeman MT 59771. Arrangements are in care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.Dokkennelson.com
