John Robert Tamminga John Robert Tamminga, 86, of Bozeman, passed away February 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to tinytimandfriends.org which provides Medical, Nutritional and Psych-Social Support to Vulnerable HIV+ children, adolescents and pregnant women in Zambia or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held later after Covid. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
