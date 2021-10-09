Tack, Mary Kay Oct 9, 2021 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mary Kay (Gaffke) Tack, 80, of Conrad, went to the Lord on Friday April 10,2020 after extended stay at the Pondera Medical Extended Center. Funeral services will be held at St. Michael’s Church in Conrad at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 16, 2021. A luncheon at the church will follow the service and then burial will take place at Belgian Church Cemetery. Mary Kay was born to William and Florence Gaffke on December 4,1939 in Bozeman where she was raised and attended Holy Rosary Catholic School. She married Marcel A. Tack on November 7,1964 at the Holy Rosary Church in Bozeman. After marrying, they moved to the family farm in the Valier area where they raised two children, she tending to many chickens and always milking the family cow. Mary Kay, like clock- work would have bake day; Monday, laundry; Tuesday, town; Wednesday in which she would deliver eggs to the bakery and make her rounds delivering eggs to her friends and customers. She became known as the egg lady. She always attended church on Saturday night or Sunday morning with a Sunday dinner that seemed more like a holiday meal. Mary Kay loved to write letters and send cards to her family and friends not missing a birthday, Mother’s Day or Christmas. Among these people were three penpals; Martha from Wisconsin (they had never met in person), Mary from Oregon and Ruth from Minnesota had been writing for a little over 50 years sharing each other’s lives with pictures and words. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Vince) Tack – Grandson from Polson and son, Maurice Tack of Valier. She is also survived by her brother, Bill (William) Gaffke of Bozeman, and numerous nieces and nephews in Bozeman and Valier. Mary Kay is preceded in death by parents, William (Bill) Gaffke and Florence Gaffke of Bozeman; her husband, Marcel A. Tack of Valier; sister, Patricia (Gaffke) Arthun; and brothers, Tony, Mike, Harold Gaffke all from Bozeman. Condolences can be made to Mary Kay’s memorial page at www.asperfh. com. Donations can also be made to Prairie Oasis Animal Shelter Shelby Mt. Mary Tack Kay Tack Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mary Kay Marcel A. Tack Christianity Architecture William Florence Gaffke Harold Gaffke Bozeman Barbara Recommended for you