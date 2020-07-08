John "Johnny" Sweet John William "Johnny" Sweet was born on March 18, 1941, to Glenn William and Sophia Irene (Kinderknecht) Sweet in Junction City, Kansas. He passed away on July 1, 2020, in Bozeman, Montana, at age 79 with Judy by his side. Johnny lived in several small towns in Kansas, but was raised in Princeton, Kansas to the age of 16. John and his family moved to Bozeman in 1957, and he graduated from Bozeman Senior High School in 1959. John was employed by several different businesses in Bozeman and retired from the Lawrence Allestad Sheep Ranch in Big Timber, Montana, where he was a foreman for 14 years. He moved to Bozeman and subsequently to Three Forks. Johnny was married to Karen Ford of Livingston and they had a daughter, Bonnie Sue. He was later married to Cheri Brown and then Barb Athern. John was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Bonnie Sue; brother and sister-in-law, Stephen and Elisa Sweet; and a nephew and great niece. He is survived by his significant other and best friend, Judy Corcoran; his brother and sister-in-law, David and Joan Sweet; his grandchildren, Catherine and Jeremy; and several nieces and a nephew. According to John's wishes, there will be no services, but donations may be made in his name to Warriors and Quiet Waters, 351 Evergreen Dr. Ste A, Bozeman, MT 59715. For the complete obituary, go to www.dokkennelson.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.