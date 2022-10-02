Arlynne Cheryl Swanson peacefully passed at age 72 on September 16, 2022. She was brought into this world on April 11, 1950 in St. Paul, Minnesota by Arlene and Al Blockey (both deceased along with their infant son Michael). She is survived by her brother Steve Blockey and wife Pam, and her other brother Craig Blockey and wife Julie. Arlynne had numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews who thought the world of her. Arlynne had two sons, Christopher and Cameron Schmauch, who she loved deeply and made sacrifices for in her life so they'd have more opportunities than she did — and we are forever thankful and proud of her accomplishments. Chris and his wife Becky have three children: Kaitlin (19), Emma (16) and Kevin (9). Cam, Chris and family all reside in California. She spent her early years in Bozeman, MT, where she was deeply involved with the Holy Rosary church. Arlynne loved the outdoors — from being a lifeguard at Bogert Pool and gymnast in high school, to being a synchronized swimmer at MSU, and later working at Yellowstone National Park — she left an enduring impression on everyone's life she touched. Her indomitable spirit, positive attitude, and unswerving moral compass drove her passion for life and all those she loved. It's hard to sum up a life in a few paragraphs, but it makes sense to focus on the things she loved. First, her life partner of 33 years, Robert Carter, whom she loved to travel the world with — and travel the world they did. More countries than I can count. She also loved camping with her family, playing Scrabble and Cribbage, many years just hanging with family at the Lake Almanor cabin and the Scottsdale hacienda. She loved "borrowing" the Audible accounts of multiple family members, constantly listening to thrillers, sci-fi, and whatever else happened to be on those accounts! Lastly, Arlynne got her pilot's license later in life, and loved to fly. Although she didn't do much flying recently, we know that's exactly what's she's doing right now, with the most brilliant grin on her face and light in her eyes. Love you, mom. Arlynne Swanson Cheryl Swanson
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.