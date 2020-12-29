Deloris "Dolly" Swank Deloris "Dolly" Larson Swank was born February 15, 1938 in Manhattan, MT to Sybil and Lester Larson, who at the time lived in Trident. She passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 with son, Mike, and daughter-in-law by her side. When Dolly was a year old her family moved to Manhattan, MT where she attended schools and graduated from Manhattan High School in 1956. She married Robert Hanley Chilton in Bozeman in 1956 and left for Florida where she lived for six years. Four children were born to this union, Robert Michael (Rocko), Donald Charles, Deanna Louise (now deceased), and Debra Lynn. Dolly and children came back to Montana in 1962 after which she was divorced. Dolly did cooking and waitress work and in 1965 married Donald Swank and acquired three step-daughters, Linda, Karen, and Donna. After the children were raised Don and Dolly did private care and Dolly spent nine years at Livingston Hospital as a dietary aide. She later went back to private care work. They have made their home in Livingston since 1988. She is survived by her husband, Don Swank; sons, Mike (Debbie) Chilton of Bozeman and Donald (Kim) Chilton of Napa, CA; daughter, Debra Chilton of Livingston; step-children, Linda (Carl) Ewan of Three Forks, Karen (Ken) Manley of Manhattan, and Donna Copeland of Texas. She is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services will be held in the spring with further details to be forthcoming. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.