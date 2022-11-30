Margaret J. Svejkovsky Margaret J. Svejkovsky lived a full life starting life as Margaret J. Gremaux. She was born November 23, 1924, to Emil C. and Edith Mae Gremaux. She passed away Sunday, November 27, 2022. Margaret grew up on the family ranch along Warm Spring Creek outside of Lewistown, Montana. She rode her horse to the little country school with her three brothers and three sisters. She also had two half siblings making nine kids on the ranch. The ranch was always a special place to her. After graduating from Fergus County High School in Lewistown, she went through nursing training and became a registered nurse at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. She worked in hospitals in Montana, California and in the amputee ward in Utah as an RN. One of her vivid memories, working as a nurse, was during the war in 1945. Japan surrendered when she was in Brigham City, Utah. Everything closed in celebration, but she and five other nurses were lucky and got on the train that day to go home to Montana. She married Harold Nicholas Svejkovsky May 25, 1947. They lived in Stanford, Montana until 1959, when they moved to Bozeman. They owned and operated Harold's Texaco. In retirement, she enjoyed going to their weekend getaway place at Canyon Ferry Lake with Harold. She enjoyed helping with her grandchildren, shopping, and gardening. She loved watching all her grandkids through their sports endeavors. She was very proud of their accomplishments. Harold passed away in 1996 and she lived alone thereafter. She was a very strong lady, beating breast cancer in the 1970s, colon cancer in the 1980s and Covid in 2022. Living into her 99th year, she saw many changes in her lifetime. She was always honest and told you what she thought. She had a great sense of humor and loved celebrating birthdays by going out to eat, where she would always order her favorite shrimp dinner. Her grandchildren loved her rolls on the holidays, and she loved to decorate her home for every holiday and season. Preceding her death was her husband and all her siblings. She leaves behind son, Toby (Claire) Svejkovsky and their daughter, Tia (Adam) Pitt; daughter, Terry (Joe) Johnson, and their sons, Nick (Jenny) Johnson and Andy (Roz) Johnson. She also leaves her five precious great grandchildren, Maddy Johnson, Taylor Johnson, Hayden Pitt, Kendall Johnson, and Drew Johnson. We will miss her beautiful blue eyes, white hair, and infectious laugh. She was always generous and thinking of others, such an amazing lady. Many thanks to Enhabit Hospice and the staff at Spring Meadows for their kindness, care, and support. "Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words, and missed beyond measure." Her favorite charity was the Shriners Children's Hospital, 911 W 5th Ave, Spokane, WA 99204. The staff of Enhabit Hospice, 3810 Valley Commons Dr, Bozeman MT 59718, was a special group to all our family in her transition. If you wish to donate to either, do so with her in mind. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennenlson.com