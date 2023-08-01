Neal S. Sundeen Neal, 80, Scottsdale, AZ, has summited his last mountain to the gates of heaven. Adventurer, world traveler, unfailing veteran to other veterans, advocate for the rule of law, Neal loved his country, his family and inspiring others to be better people for themselves.
Born in North Dakota December 10, 1942, and raised by his parents, A. Conrad and Lillian, in Jamestown and Clifford, ND; Neal grew up knowing a successful life only came through hard work, education and a dose of persistence.
Attending Jamestown College he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Taken from the known safety of North Dakota, Neal's eyes were opened to new towns, geography and people. Upon finishing his service and GI Bill in hand, he struck out to finish his education and have some fun.
Neal learned to downhill ski and worked as a liftie in Aspen. He spent summers working in Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Park where he found the majesty of public lands and backcountry hiking.
All this adventure and fun wouldn't take him away from completing his education and finding his everlasting love.
Attending the University of Corpus Christi (Texas A&M), he met Jane (d'd. 2019), whom he married in 1969 and shared 50 great years together. Upon finishing college, Neal and Jane were off to Houston where he attended Texas Southern University law school while working as a longshoreman. With law degree in hand, the West and its public lands called. Neal and Jane moved to Phoenix where he started a 40+ year law practice as a certified specialist in injury and wrongful death.
When not practicing his love of law, he could be found traveling the world or serving the community. Knowing the tolls of his veteran brothers, Neal became a lifelong advocate for veterans and active duty military. He served as an American Legion National Historian. Neal was the American Legion Judge Advocate for the Department of Arizona for 19 years. His proudest service was being a Commissioner on the Arizona State Veterans Commission for 17 years. He advocated and lobbied for better facilities and benefits for those who served. He was honored with the first AZ Veterans License Plate - VT0001 for all his work facilitating the construction of the first AZ State Veterans Home.
Throughout his service to others, he raised his family and spent time experiencing once in a lifetime travel. Neal traveled to Eastern Europe and the Soviet Union before the Iron Curtain came down. He explored the many countries of Europe, the Middle East, Far East and closer to home, Cuba.
Neal also loved traveling across this great country, taking him to most of the states and territories. To his last days, he was planning how he could take one more trip to see a place not yet seen.
Neal passed on July 6, 2023. He is survived by his son Leif (Ashley); grandchildren Norah and Winston; brother Randy; his many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are holding a memorial service Thursday, August 10th at 11:30 AM in the Chapel of Paradise Valley United Methodist Church (4455 E. Lincoln Dr.) A reception celebrating his life will be held at American Legion Post #44 in Scottsdale at 3:30 PM.
