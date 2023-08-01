Neal S.Sundeen
Neal S. Sundeen Neal, 80, Scottsdale, AZ, has summited his last mountain to the gates of heaven. Adventurer, world traveler, unfailing veteran to other veterans, advocate for the rule of law, Neal loved his country, his family and inspiring others to be better people for themselves.

Born in North Dakota December 10, 1942, and raised by his parents, A. Conrad and Lillian, in Jamestown and Clifford, ND; Neal grew up knowing a successful life only came through hard work, education and a dose of persistence.

Attending Jamestown College he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. Taken from the known safety of North Dakota, Neal's eyes were opened to new towns, geography and people. Upon finishing his service and GI Bill in hand, he struck out to finish his education and have some fun.


