Ginny Sullivan passed away December 19, 2022, due to 12 years of Alzheimer's and a heart attack & stroke on December 10, 2022. Ginny was born in Bozeman, Montana to Bill and Mary Jane Crowley. She was one of four siblings, all growing up on a ranch near Logan, MT. Graduated from Western Montana College in education. After graduation, Ginny and husband Allan Hopper moved to California. She taught school in Mt. View before entering the business world as an administrator for GE and Dow Jones. She is survived by her two daughters, Brenda Hopper (Diane), and Barbara Chambers (Larry), three grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and nephew Jeff Howard (Patty). Brother Bill (Ellen) and sister Carol (Gus) reside in Washington and Tennessee. Her sister Mary Lou (Steve) passed away several years ago. She loved and enjoyed her time with grandkids Karen (Aaron), Brian and Keith (Katie) Chambers of Atwater. In 1990, she and Ken Sullivan married and resided in Soquel. Stepdaughters include Michelle, Marci and Melanie Sullivan of Washington and Montana. She volunteered at St. Joseph's Church in Capitola and campaigned for a local DA and judge. Ginny was the kindest, sweetest lady anyone could meet. Always caring, outgoing and helpful where necessary. Alzheimer's started taking her memory in 2010 and February 2016 moved to "memory care" at Aegis of Aptos. As always she was very pleasant during her time there. Mass will be celebrated January 14, 2023 at 11 AM at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Capitola. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Sullivan Virginia (Ginny) A. Sullivan
