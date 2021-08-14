Sullivan, Peggy Aug 14, 2021 30 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Peggy Sullivan Peggy Sullivan passed away peacefully Sunday, July 25, 2021 at the age of 95. She was born in Butte to Margaret Shell Parmenter, and John Parmenter. She attended school in Butte, graduating in 1943. She spent much of her childhood between Bozeman and Butte, often staying with her beloved Grandparents "Muzzy" and James Chambers. She then married and they moved to Peoria, Il, where her son James Knight was born. After divorcing, she and "Jimmy" moved to Arizona to be with her mother, "Ma Peg". There, she met WJ (Sully) Sullivan. They married in 1952 and returned to Bozeman. They purchased a small ranch East of town, and attempted ranching briefly. After deciding they were NOT ranchers, in 1960 they sold the ranch and moved "briefly" into an apartment in a downtown building that Sully had purchased in the 40's. They lived there until 1998! (So much for briefly!) Peggy and Sully ran the factory "Allied Manufacturing" together for nearly 40 years. The business continues to this day. Due to the manufacturing aspect of this business, Sully and Peg traveled around the West setting up accounts. She loved these trips! In Sully's vernacular-Peggy was a classy "dame"! She was always dressed to the 9's. A favorite image is of Peggy & Sully cruising in the convertible Cadillac (with top down) with her big floppy hat, tied on with a long gorgeous scarf, with movie star sunglasses, and a small well-coifed white poodle on her arm! (She even "dolled up" in the nursing home, with flowers in her hair, and, if she could find hers-lipstick and rouge!) Sully passed in 2000. Peggy moved into Ma Peg's house on Durston, where she enjoyed gardening and just having a yard! Jimmy lived in a small house behind her, so that was fun for them both. She said they were "ranching" cats! These were happy, sober years for her. Then after a debilitating stroke, she moved into Bridger Health and Rehab, where she lived for many years. She made the best of nursing home life-approaching it with her great attitude. She encouraged and appreciated the staff there, and told them so, thus they treated her well in return. She was President of the residents' council and cared a great deal about others there. After her son Jimmy's death, she sold the Durston home. She had the option to move into several places but chose to stay there. Peggy was raised Catholic, but in addition to attending Mass held in the nursing home, she very much enjoyed attending church at Bozeman Christian Reformed Church. She said she loved the sermons-they made things clear to her. She is surely with the Lord, now! She was preceded in death by her son, James (Jimmy) Knight Sullivan; stepsons, Bill and Ted Sullivan, and Sully. Survivors include her grandson, Shane (Chrissy) Sullivan, of California (Jimmy's son) and local survivors: stepdaughter, Sharon Armold and her children, Darren, Ginger (Danny) Bokma, and their children, Sage and Brett, Bill (Shawn) Armold and their children, Danny and Cassie. Also local are Jean (Bill) Sullivan and their children, Dave (son, Laird) and Terri (Bill Buckmaster) and her daughter, Kelly Arnold. Arizona survivors: Sandra (Ted) and their 4 children Jim, Jeff, Jerry and Lonnie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Ashes are being scattered in the Gallatin Canyon. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peggy Sullivan Peggy Sullivan James Knight Sully Bill Buckmaster Medicine Commerce Company Tourism Recommended for you