Harold "Gene" Sullivan

Harold "Gene" Sullivan, 85, of Bozeman, MT, formerly of Seattle, WA, passed away August 17, 2021.

Gene was born December 1, 1935, in Conway, AR to Mary Marie (Milburn) and Sam Sullivan. Gene was raised in Searcy, AR. He attended and graduated from Hendrix College in Conway, AR. While at Hendrix, he met and married his beloved wife of 64 years, Julia "Carolyn" Cranford. They were married in MCrae, AR August 24, 1958.

After getting married, Carolyn joined Gene in New York City while he earned a Master's Degree in Electrical Engineering at Columbia University. They next moved on to St. Louis, MO near Gene's brother, A.J. Sullivan, and family. In 1963, Gene and Carolyn moved to Seattle, WA where Gene spent the majority of his career in the marine division of Honeywell (later Alliant Techsystems). Gene and Carolyn raised their two sons in Seattle. Gene and family took advantage of life in the great Pacific Northwest through fishing, hiking and backpacking.

In 1980, Gene suffered from transverse myelitis that left him paraplegic. However, his disability did not slow him down. He worked his full career and continued to enjoy camping and fishing. Approaching these activities from a wheelchair was simply a problem to be solved which engaged his engineering mind. In later years, Gene and Carolyn continued their adventures throughout the United States in a specially outfitted RV.

Gene was a wonderful husband, father, family member and friend. We will miss his curious mind, bright outlook and big, booming laugh.

Survivors include his wife Carolyn Sullivan of Bozeman, MT; his sons and daughters-in-law Walter and Bita (Sistani) Sullivan of San Francisco, CA and Dr. Andrew and Karla Sullivan of Bozeman, MT; their children Sam and Lilah Sullivan; sister-in-law Barbara Sullivan, Conway, AR and five nieces and one nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister, Leona Rose Sullivan.

Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.

Donations in Gene's memory can be made to Hendrix College, Office of Advancement, 1600 Washington Avenue, Conway, AR 72032.