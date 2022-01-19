Chesa Sullivan Chesa Sullivan, 56, of Bozeman, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022. Chesa was born on August 4, 1965 in Great Falls, MT, to Gary and Maie (Ruisla) Sullivan. Chesa lived numerous places throughout her life, including Boulder, MT, Browning, MT, and Butte, MT. She also lived abroad in both Sweden and England while receiving her degree from Capernwray Torchbearers Int'l School. She also graduated from Regent University's Divinity and Theological school in Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada, as well as the University of Montana in Missoula. Chesa was passionate about serving and helping people and worked as the program manager for the senior long-care division for the state of Montana, where she served and assisted countless people. In her free time, Chesa enjoyed reading books, listening to music, gardening, and watching science fiction movies. Chesa was preceded in death by her father, Gary Sullivan; and both sets of grandparents. She is survived by her mother, Maie Sullivan; uncle, Dan Sullivan (Delight); as well as family in Sweden, Estonia, and Canada. She is also survived by her best friend, Ruby Anderson. A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, January 21 at 11:00 A.M. at the Evangelical Free Church in Bozeman. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Love Inc. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
