It is difficult to put into mere words the life of one so loved and admired. Glenna Dea Krueger Stucky was born on September 21, 1936 and was baptized and confirmed at First Lutheran Church of Bozeman. She grew up on a farm in the Gallatin Valley with two younger sisters, Marilyn and Lenita, with their parents, Leonard and Ruby Krueger. Her interests and talents were many. When Glenna was only twelve, she and her dad played for dances all over the Gallatin Valley—she playing piano, and her dad playing the drums. 4-H was a big part of her younger years and was where she met the love of her life, Earl Stucky. They were married November 24, 1954. The young couple purchased the family ranch in Gateway and spent the next few years building their registered Angus cattle business, as well as raising their five children—Earline, Sharon, Calvin, Jill, and Becky. In 1966, Earl was offered the job as cow boss on the Flying D Ranch, and the family moved to Cherry Creek on the Madison. At the same time, the Stucky's ran their own cow herd, with Glenna and the kids pitching in to help. Glenna's love of music was always present, intermingled with day-to-day ranch life. She taught piano, chorus, and served as choir director at Harrison High School for a time. In 1976, the Stucky family moved to the Keiley Ranch at Finn, near Avon. Glenna enjoyed all the seasonal ranch work, from watching calves arrive in the spring, to branding, bucking hay with her buckrake in haying season, cooking for the crew, sorting replacement heifers in the fall, round-up, and shipping. She was such an integral part of the ranch operation, especially with the management and accounting bookwork. Even though her life was filled with commitments of family and ranch life, she made time for other hobbies—she was an avid seamstress, knitted prolifically and beautifully, loved gardening and woodworking, and was the #1 fan at family sporting events. She simply made time for everyone. Glenna loved her community of Avon and showed it with her involvement in the local Cattlewomen chapter, her dedication as a 4-H leader for nearly 40 years, and her faithful service as the president of the Avon Get-Together Club for many years. Glenna loved her life, saying, "There is never a day that goes by that I am not in awe about being able to be here. I'm so very thankful." Glenna loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, her family, community, and wonderful country. She is preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Ruby Krueger, sister Marilyn Ransom, grandson, Roy Edsall, and infant great-granddaughter, Hattie McIntosh. She is survived by a loving husband of nearly sixty-seven years, Earl Stucky. For the whole of their marriage, they were inseparable, always working as a team. She is also survived by her sister, Lenita Hough, and Glenna and Earl's five children: Earline (Mick) Goettle, Sharon Edsall, Calvin (Renee) Stucky, Jill (Bill) McIntosh, and Becky (Larry) McLaughlin, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A celebration of Glenna's life will be held Monday, March 1st at 1:00 at the Avon Cemetery. Memorials may be sent to the Avon Get-Together Club, the Montana 4-H Foundation, or donor's choice. Longfellow Finnegan Riddle Funeral & Cremation Service is entrusted with Glenna's funeral arrangements. You may pay your condolences at www.longfellowfinneganriddle.com. Glenna Stucky Dea Stucky
