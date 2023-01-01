Mary Katherine "Patty" Strozzi passed away from natural causes on December 26, 2022. She was born in Lisbon, ND. Her family moved to Whitehall, MT in 1938 and she went through the Whitehall schools. She married Joe Strozzi on October 18, 1946, and they lived in Whitehall on one of the Strozzi ranches. They moved into Whitehall in 1955 where they owned a Standard Oil gas station and in 1960 the family moved to Bozeman and started a trailer court. Patty worked for the Gallatin County Superintendent of Schools for 5 years. In 1974 they bought the Dude Dining Room in West Yellowstone and the family moved there to run the Dude. They moved back to Whitehall in 1980, Joe passed away in October 1996, and Patty moved to Belgrade in 2018. Patty is survived by her daughter, Darcy Strozzi Halpin; her son, Jack Strozzi; her granddaughter, Julie Perkins Dunn, her husband Rob, and children Derek and Avery; grandson, Mark Perkins, his wife Tara, and children Nick and Ali; brother Lee Hain of Bozeman; sister Janice Lee of Houston, TX; brother Ronnie and Alice Hain of Anaconda; and several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Condolences & Memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Mary Strozzi Katherine Strozzi
