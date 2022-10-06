Raymond D. Strother, 82, an author who retired to Bozeman after years as a Washington D.C. strategist who guided the campaigns of prominent Democrats, died in hospice in Billings, Mont., of cancer, surrounded by his wife and family. A genial raconteur addicted to literature and history, Strother published Cottonwood (Dutton), a 1991 novel about Southern politics, and a 2003 memoir, Falling Up: How A Redneck Helped Invent Political Consulting. (LSU Press). Strother married Sandra Peck, his high school sweetheart in Port Arthur and was married for 63 years. In addition to his wife, son Dane and daughter-in-law LeeAnn Raymond D. Strother is survived by his daughter Kristan and husband Neil Trugman; grandchildren Nicholas Strother, Dylan Strother, Emma Trugman, Jessica Trugman, and Matthew Trugman and wife Aja.. He was preceded in death by a younger brother, Claud, a serviceman who died in Viet Nam; his parents, Albert Dolph and Mildredge Strother. In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to River Stone Health Foundation 123 South 27th Street, Billings, MT 59101. Secure online gifts can be made at RiverStoneHealth.org/give. Raymond Strother Strother
