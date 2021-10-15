Stover, Ricky Dean Oct 15, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ricky Dean Stover Ricky D. Stover, 60, of Three Forks, MT (formerly of Garland, PA), passed away peacefully on October 6, 2021, at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital after a two week-long battle with Covid. Ricky was born November 25, 1960, in Warren, PA to Dessie Stover. He worked in the lumber industry most of his life, but was most recently employed as a salesman at Sportsman's Warehouse. A lifelong outdoorsman, he liked nothing more than taking his boat out on the lake. Ricky is survived by his mother Dessie and sister Roxanne VanGuilder both of Youngsville, PA; daughter Dusti Peterson of Battle Mountain, NV; sons Ryan and Tim Stover both of Billings, MT; and granddaughters Lilly, Ivy, and Violet Peterson of Battle Mountain, NV. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ricky Dean Ricky D. Stover Dessie Stover Battle Mountain Lilly Ryan Mt Recommended for you