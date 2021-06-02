Gregory Bryson Stout Greg B. Stout of Manhattan, MT died Friday, May 28, 2021, at a care facility. He was born November 1, 1926, to Charles and Re Anna Stout. In 1948 he married Eileen Stromme. After Eileen's passing, he married Ramona Miller in 1978. They moved to Manhattan when Ramona took the superintendent job there. Greg is preceded in death by his first wife, Eileen, and all of his seven siblings. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Stout of Belgrade, MT; daughter, Sheryl Stout of Custer, MT; son, Bill (Sandi) Stout of Lewiston, ID; granddaughter, Erin (Josh) Luscombe of Juliaetta, ID; great-grandson Kayne Lesnet and several nieces and nephews who visited often. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service Tribute Center with a reception immediately following. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Ballantine, MT. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
