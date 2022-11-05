Harold "Harry" Storm Harold J. (Harry) Storm, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully at the age of 81 in Bozeman, Montana on November 2, 2022, at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. He received extraordinary care from every nurse, doctor, therapist, and support staff for the last six weeks of his life. His family will be forever grateful for the kindness and professional care shown to him and them. Harry was born on October 24, 1941, at his family home in Detroit Lakes, Minnesota. He graduated from Detroit Lakes High School in 1959 and then attended college at North Dakota State University and later Idaho State University. In 1965 he married Pat McAnnany from Detroit Lakes, class of 1963. They made their home in Bozeman, Montana where they welcomed two daughters, Tonya in 1969 and Tricia in 1970. He served in the Army National Guard in both Minnesota and Montana. In 1966 Harry went to work for McLees, Inc. starting as a roofer and eventually becoming part owner. He was very dedicated and proud of the work he accomplished before his retirement. Harry had a passion for hunting and fishing, spending over forty years at Lake Shore Lodge in Ennis Montana with his family. It was his great joy to spend summers with his beloved grandchildren, Brayden and Kalista. Harry was known for his gift of making everyday moments hilarious even if that was not the intent. Our memories and his stories will always be shared with laughter. Harry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul and Gary, and sister Bonnie. He is survived by his wife, Pat, of 57 years, their daughters, Tonya Kent (Squeak) and Tricia Pachl (Greg), grandson, Brayden and granddaughter, Kalista (Josh), his sister, Luann Howe, brother, Bill Storm (Libby) and many nieces and nephews. To honor Harry's wishes there will be a graveside service at Bakke Church in Detroit Lakes Minnesota this summer. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
