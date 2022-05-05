Nathan Michael Stoltz Sadly, on April 29, 2022, we lost our dear son, Nathan Michael Stoltz. He passed away at Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital with family by his side. He is survived by his father and mother Burton and Lisa Stoltz, his sister Whitney Stoltz (TJ) from Butte, and his brothers Cory (Kinzie) and Danny both from Libby. His dear brother Christopher Stoltz preceded him in death on April 27, 2020, along with his uncle Mike, his grandmother Karen Filopoulos, his step grandmother Shirley Stoltz, and his nephew Duane. He is also survived by his grandmother and step grandfather in Utah, Mahdi and Laverne Hoseinyzad (Stoltz), grandfather Burton Stoltz Sr. and uncle Brent (Suzannah) both from Washington State, his grandpa Frank Filopoulos from Yuma, AZ, his uncle John, aunt Helen and her son Mikie from Utah, aunt Berta (Gurt) from Libby, nieces Trinity and Chari Stoltz, and two nephews Riley and Tyler Stoltz. Nathan was born in Libby, MT on November 13, 1986. He married his beautiful wife Sara Stoltz on August 7, 2020. He has a stepson Alex, and they both loved their fur babies Tillie and Cuddy. We are so proud to call Sara one of our own, she loved Nathan with an everlasting love. Nathan went to school in Libby, and received his GED along with a certificate in electrical engineering at Trapper Creek Job Corp in Darby. Nathan loved construction and riding motorcycles with his brothers. He was working for Kenyon Noble in Bozeman building trusses at the time of his passing, but his specialty was mason work. He loved anything to do with the outdoors - camping, fishing, rafting, motorcycles, cars, archery, and skeet shooting. When he couldn't be there, he liked to cook and watch sports/movies. Nathan will be dearly missed by all those who knew him, especially his wife. Memorials can be made to a Mental Health Organization or the American Heart Association. A private memorial will be held in his memory, and the memory of his brother Christopher. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
