Patricia Lou Stole Patricia Lou Stole, 88, of Livingston, Montana, passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020, at her home while under the loving care of her family and hospice. Cremation has taken place at Franzen-Davis Crematory. Pat was born in Bozeman, Montana. She was the ninth of ten children born of Claude and Grace (Johnson) Moore. She received her education at Gallatin High School and was a 1950 graduate. While in high school she worked for Mountain Bell, and also worked as an elevator operator at the Baxter Hotel 3 hours a night. Pat met her future husband, Donal Stole, in the elevator! He was in Bozeman to show his registered Hereford cattle at the Winter Fair. They were married on January 12, 1952 and spent their honeymoon at the Denver Stock Show. The newlyweds moved into their new home, the Ferry Creek Ranch northeast of Livingston, where they ranched together for almost 40 years, and raised their three children, Ed, Ann, and Christie. Pat also continued to work as a switchboard operator at Mountain Bell for many years in Livingston. Pat was creative and sewed beautifully made clothes for her children, grandchildren, and even their dolls! Fun-loving, she loved to sing songs, whistle, and play games. She was a great cook - her pies were the best! She was a talented artist and liked to paint in watercolors in her spare time. Pat was very sharp-witted and had an amazing sense of humor even in difficult times, which stood her in good stead. She passed these wonderful gifts on to her children (we would like to think!). She had an appreciation for the simple things in life and was always pointing out the beauty around us. Pat is survived by her children, Edward (Tina) Stole of Livingston, Grace Ann (Jesse) Durden of Livingston, and Christine (Doug) Rommereim of Whitefish; her sister, Dolores Kolar of Kalispell; her grandchildren, Sarah (Force) Tolar, Walker Stole, Bobbi Lynn (Marshall) Earl, April (Lee) Morgan, LeeAnn (Bert) Certain, and Roarke Anderson; sixteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Pat is preceded in death by her parents Claude and Grace Moore; her husband, Donal Stole; her siblings Benjamin Moore, John (Jack) Moore, Glenn (Buck) Moore, Claude Moore, Jerry Moore, Vivian Dent, Alice VanTeylingen, and Bonnie Ehli; and two of her beautiful grandchildren, Raechel Lehman, and Ryan Anderson. Services are to be determined at a later date. Last but not least, at a young age Pat put her trust in Jesus as her Savior, and she loved Him the rest of her life. When she passed away, she went home to be with the Lord. We will all miss her deeply. www.Franzen-Davis.com
