W. Lee Stokes Lee Stokes, 75, passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2022, from complications of a pulmonary embolism. Though his first name was Winston he went by Lee from the day he was born in Vandalia, IL. He was the son of Mary and Howard Stokes of Ramsey, IL. He grew up fishing, camping, raising animals and picnicking on the family farm with his two older sisters, Mary Lou and Diane, and friends that remained throughout in his life. He graduated from Ramsey High School and continued on to University of Illinois Chicago, and John Marshall Law School. He was a Lieutenant in the Army serving in Korea during the Viet Nam War. Much to his clients delight he was a CPA and an attorney. He met his wife, Judy Earner, in college. They were celebrating their 50th anniversary this year. Lee and Judy moved to Montana in 1978 where he began practicing law with Ben Berg who became his mentor and long-time friend. Lee specialized in business law, estate planning and corporate council for a Denver, CO firm. Lee and Judy's two children, Rebecca and Ethan were born in Bozeman. Lee embraced fatherhood, supporting his children as chauffeur to swim meets, dog shows, soccer, football and baseball games across Montana and the Northwest. He enjoyed keeping the baseball scorebooks and he was the Commissioner of Babe Ruth league where he created a regular season tournament so all players could participate. He skied with his family and guided them in their careers. Later he did extensive gardening, sharing his produce with all. Lee is missed by his family, friends, clients and business associates who have shared with the family their love and respect for him as a person and attorney. They appreciated his skill as a mentor, negotiator, a closer but most of all everyone misses his sharp wit and quick humor that made everyone laugh out loud. Lee is survived by his wife, Judy, his children, Rebecca and Ethan (Cristin), and his grandchildren, Harrison and Freya, his sisters Mary Lou Miller (Steve) and their children and grandchildren, and Diane Stokes (Phil Mark) and her children. The family would like to invite everyone to a Celebration of Lee's Life Event on May 21st at the Stokes family barn from 4-6PM. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
