May 11,1937-Nov 5,2022 Eilene was born May 11, 1937 in Coulee City, WA to Violet and Arthur Van Den Driessche. She was the oldest of five children. The family later moved to a farm on the Gallatin River that is now the home of Zoot Enterprises. Eilene met and later married Roy Sternhagen on August 7, 1955. They raised four children: Dennis, twins Lachell and Mike, and Kathy. After cooking for many years for her family she knew her way around food prep and was considered an excellent cook. Eilene worked as a cook at several restaurants and a sorority at MSU. She was beloved by the sorority girls and they thanked her for her cooking each night. She was also a very talented seamstress and made each of her grandchildren their own quilt. After living in Bozeman for more than forty years, she and Roy decided to spend their retirement years in Townsend, MT. They spent the majority of their time camping and fishing at Goose Bay Marina on Canyon Ferry Lake. Eilene spent her final years at Gallatin Rest Home where she became very close with the staff. She truly appreciated their warmth and care. Eilene was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lorraine and Carolyn; grandson, Darren; and husband, Roy. She is survived by her brothers, Darell and Rick; sons, Dennis (Lynne) and Mike (Jean); and daughters, Lachell (David) Schlegel and Katherine (Bill) Bogner. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss her heart of gold. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Bozeman Public Library Bookmobile or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Eilene Sternhagen (Van Den Driessche) Sternhagen
