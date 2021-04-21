Mike Nicholas Steiner A golden heart stopped beating, hard-working hands at rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. (by Frances M. Coelho) Mike Steiner passed away on April 9, 2021 under the grace of God, surrounded by the love of his eight children. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth, his parents and his 14 brothers and sisters. Mike was a devout Catholic who never wavered in his faith. His greatest joy was to be near his family, especially the babies who always found a place on his lap and an ice cream cone in his hand. Mike was a kind, caring, generous man with a ready smile and a willingness to serve. No one was a stranger to Mike when help was needed. Mike Nicholas Steiner was born August 6, 1922 on the Steiner family homestead near Mott, ND, one of 15 children to Joseph & Maria Magdalena Steiner. During the Great Depression, at the tender age of 14, he joined the Civilian Conservation Corp to help support the family farm. In 1941 Mike moved to Washington to work with his brothers, Lee, and Sam. He joined the U.S. Navy in July 1942 and proudly served on supply ships in the Pacific theater as part of the Naval Armed Guard. He often regaled the family with tidbits of life in the Navy and later in life, shared his experiences in a book titled "Mike's Memories". Mike met the love of his life, Elizabeth "Betty" Kuntz, on a blind date with his brother and Betty's sister in 1944. Both couples were married in a double ceremony on October 8, 1946. Mike and Betty moved to Reeder, ND to start their life as farmers. Two children were welcomed—Patricia and Mark. Mike realized his true calling was construction, so he sold the farm and moved his family to Bowman, ND to begin his new trade. One more child was welcomed—Joan. In the late 50's Mike relocated his family to Miles City, MT where he continued building homes. Three children were welcomed—Roy, Judith, and Marie. Mike and Betty wanted their children to have the opportunity for higher education that was not afforded them so they pulled up stakes once again in search of a university town. Mike Steiner Construction was established in 1963 in Bozeman, MT. The last two children were welcomed—Michael and Joseph. All of Mike's children were trained in the family construction business along with numerous employees. Education was at the core of Mike's business and life. Mike and Betty enjoyed an ideal life raising their eight children, dancing on weekends, sharing home cooked meals, and eating ice cream every day. He was actively involved in the community, serving as a boy scout leader, Rosary school board member, Holy Rosary and Resurrection Parish server and Knights of Columbus member. At the end of his life Dad said he had no regrets. It was not all work for Mike and Betty as weekends were spent boating and fishing at the family cabin on Canyon Ferry Reservoir. Next to faith and family, Mike loved fishing, which he enjoyed both summer and winter until the age of 95. "I only fish six days a week because Sunday is for church" he often proclaimed. Mike and Betty also enjoyed spending time with extended family, sharing meals and lively conversations. Betty passed away in 1999 after 53 blessed years of marriage. Mike was fortunate to find another companion, Agnes Steiner, and they married August 18, 2001. Agnes and Mike enjoyed a quiet life together in Helena where Agnes currently resides. While in Helena Mike ensured that the family gathered for an annual summer weekend filled with visiting, boating and of course, fishing. Mike took pride in those gatherings and he spent many hours prior to each one preparing fishing equipment, ensuring that every grandchild had their own fishing package to use and take home. This was one of his passions later in life. The family is deeply grateful to Joe, Tana, and Patty Steiner for Dad's care in their homes this past year. Because of their generosity, he was able to spend precious time with his children and grandchildren. We also would like to thank Hospice of Bozeman Health and Spring Creek Inn Memory Community for their tender care. Mike is survived by his wife Agnes of Helena, MT, and children: Patty of Belgrade, MT; Mark (Carla) of Billings, MT; Joan (Pat Hensleigh) of Bozeman, MT; Roy of East Helena, MT; Judy (Duane Vincent) of Wilsall, MT; Marie (Paul DelRossi) of Sheridan, WY; Michael (Julie) of Sparks, NV, and Joseph (Tana) of Bozeman, MT. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren and three step-grandchildren: Wade (Missy), Spencer, Brea (Wolfgang), Nick - Mark's children; Lisa, Joe, Emily - Joan's children; Jake, Elana (Nic), Christen (Shawn), Frank, Tricia (Ross) - Judy's children/stepchildren; Alex (Marla), Elise - Marie's children; Kye, Sinjin, Kayin - Mike's children; Asa (Hanna), Grace - Joe's children. Additional survivors include Mike's step-children of Helena, MT, 13 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Memorials to honor Mike can be sent to Hospice of Bozeman Health or your local VFW. A prayer vigil will be held at 6:30PM on April 23rd, Dahl Funeral & Cremation Service in Bozeman and a service to celebrate Mike's life will be held 10:30AM on June 27th, Lindley Park, Sunset Hills Cemetery in Bozeman. Internment will take place at this time. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www. Dahlcares.com.