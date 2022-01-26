Lynda Kay Steele Lynda Kay Steele, a smart and sassy statistician of Bozeman, Montana, passed away on January 1, 2022. The daughter of William and Ruth Steele, Lynda was born January 22, 1952, into a family who along with her brother, William Jr., also known as Butch, was loved, encouraged and supported. Their work ethic was solid and they were active community members. Her family was the number one priority in Lynda's life. It was planned for her to attend college, so she worked diligently in high school to make that possible. Graduating as one of the top students in her class at Bozeman Senior High and earning a scholarship prepared her to go on to MSU for an undergraduate degree in mathematics and an advanced degree in statistics. She used those skills while working for the Energy Division of the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation and as an instructor of statistics at MSU. She also edited many statistics texts, working every single problem to ensure accuracy. Lynda is preceded in death by her parents; brother; one aunt; and six uncles. She is survived by her many cousins; and her dear friends. Services will be held at a later date, but donations can be made to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter, 1549 East Cameron Bridge Road, Bozeman, MT. 59718 in honor of Lynda. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
