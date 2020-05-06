Dr. Bettie Chloe (Carter) Stanislao Dr. Bettie C. Stanislao was born in Alexandria, Louisiana June 12, 1934. Bettie spent most of her early years in Urian, LA where she attended grade school and High School. Upon graduation from High School, Bettie enrolled in Northwestern College of Louisiana where she received a B.S. degree and later received a teacher's Certificate in 1952. Bettie accepted employment as a Therapeutic Dietitian at Baptist Hospital, Alexandria, LA (1956-1959). Bettie later enrolled in Pennsylvania State University graduating with a master's degree. She immediately accepted a Dietetic Internship at Barnes Hospital, School of Dietetics in St. Louis, MO and she graduated August 1960. Bettie later attended Case Western Reserve University majoring in Human Nutrition and minored in Biometry. She did post-doctoral work at North Dakota State University in Industrial Engineering and Management. Dr. Bettie Stanislao was a Chief Therapeutic Dietitian, Memorial Hospital, Pawtucket, RI (1961-1963). Bettie worked at University of Rhode Island Cooperative Extension Service as a Food and Nutrition Specialist. She later transferred to the Food and Nutrition Department as an Assistant Professor where she taught and conducted research from 1963 to 1971. Dr. Bettie Stanislao was chairperson and Associate Professor of Food and Nutrition at North Dakota State University and later became Computerized Food Service Consultant 1978-1988. From 1988 to 1994 Dr. Bettie Stanislao served as an Instructor, Advisor and Director of Student Affairs for the General Engineering program North Dakota State University. She later was an Adjunct Professor, teaching and conducting research in Food Science at Montana State University in Bozeman, MT from 1994 to 2010. Dr. Stanislao had three brothers, Norris Carter and Skipper Carter both from Louisiana and James Lee Carter from Tennessee. Her husband, Dr. Joseph Stanislao is a Consultant Engineer and a former Montana State University Professor. A Funeral Mass will be held 10AM Friday, May 8th, at Resurrection University Catholic Parish. In lieu of a vigil, Resurrection Parish will offer time prior to Mass for anyone who would like to say a few words in memory of Bettie. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com.
