Joan Evelyn Sprout Hinch Joan Evelyn Sprout Hinch, 85, of Manhattan, MT, passed away on April 22, 2023.
Joan was born on November 28, 1937, to Harvey and Alberta Sprout in Huntington Park, CA. Joan attended schools in Townsend, MT and Seattle, WA. She married Gordan Hinch on June 30, 1956, in Seattle, WA. Together they raised their family in Townsend and on a small ranch outside of town until moving to Butte in 1973. They later moved to Four Lakes, WA where they lived for 26 years, before moving back to Montana in 2006 and residing in Manhattan, MT.
Joan was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Karen Cutting, her son Brett Hinch and husband of 63 years, Gordan Hinch. Joan is survived by their children, Trina (Jack) Duffy of Boise, ID, Jeff (DeVona) Hinch of Kent, WA, Bart (Shelley) Hinch, of Manhattan, MT, John (Kaelyn) Hinch of Cheney, WA and by 10 grandchildren, Jennifer Minteer, Megan (Jesse) Houdeshell, Kyle (Linda) Duffy, Lauren Hinch, Heidi (Ben) Ward, Amy (Jason) Budd, Steven Hinch, Kristen Hinch, Addison Hinch, Bryson Hinch and by 8 great-grandchildren, Jade and Kyra Minteer, Brody, Fynnigan & Maddox Houdeshell, Kailey, Natalie & Brayden Budd.
Joan was baptized November 11, 1973, as a member of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Services will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses located at 5590 Jackrabbit Lane, Belgrade, MT on May 13, 2023, at 2:00 p.m.
