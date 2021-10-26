Spiegelberg , Sterling Dean Oct 26, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sterling Dean Spiegelberg, 83, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, after a short stay in the hospital with his wife of 43 years by his side. Dean was born on November 26, 1937, in Powell Wyoming to Sterling and Thelma Spiegelberg. He was the eldest of four children. Dean grew up in the mountains of Wyoming hunting, fishing and back packing. He always shared his stories with family and friends, they became legendary. He served in the United States Army and later built two very successful businesses touching many lives, many who became lifelong friends. He was married to his wife, Kay on July 29, 1978, in Cody, Wyoming. Their married life took them to Bozeman, Montana and later to Fountain Hills, Arizona. It was in Fountain Hills that he found Senior Soft ball and he challenged himself with playing at least three times a week. He played 3 times in the World Senior Softball Championship in Las Vegas, Nevada. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sterling and Thelma Spiegelberg, sister Lura Showman. He is survived by his wife Kay, daughter Sandy Jean, son Dean Spiegelberg and daughter Lynn Kujala (Dennis). Surviving stepdaughters include Debbie Raden (Jim), Sandy Rae Martin and Tammy Weisbeck. Other survivors include brother, Hale Spiegelberg and sister, Betty Cowan, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Spiegelberg Sterling Dean Spiegelberg Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dean Spiegelberg Thelma Spiegelberg Sport Military Kay Grandchild Cremation Hale Spiegelberg Sandy Jean Recommended for you