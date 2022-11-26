Wayne Robert Speakman Wayne Robert Speakman was born September 19, 1961 in the old Bozeman Hospital, the oldest of Gaylord and Betty (Portnell) Speakman's sons. The family lived in Gallatin Gateway through his second year at school and then moved to Manhattan. Wayne was a proud Manhattan Tiger, graduating in 1979, and remained friends with many of his classmates over the years. He married Denise Ostrander and welcomed two daughters into his life, Nicole and Brittany. Oh yes, they quickly wrapped him around their little fingers! Denise and Wayne later divorced. Wayne met the love of his life, Connie Bolland, the summer of 1994 and they were married August 11, 1995. His son, Wyatt, was born in 1998, completing the family. Wayne now had a son to go hunting and fishing with, and oh did they have fun! Wayne was an outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and long rides exploring dirt roads. He often said that in the mountains was where he found his God. Wayne joined the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department in 1986 and served for twenty one years, seven of those as Fire Chief. The Fire Department, bowling, rodeo, Manhattan Tigers, MSU Bobcats and all types of animals were important parts of Wayne's life, but his passion was his family. He loved nothing more than spending time with his wife, children, grandsons and extended family. Wayne passed away November 22, 2022, at the family home surrounded by loved ones. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Connie; daughter, Nicole (grand dogs Tiny, Skyla, and Piper); daughter, Brittany (grandsons Colton and Cody); son, Wyatt (Breanna); his mother and step dad, Betty and Arlen Rammell; and we can't forget his good dog, Jake. He was preceded in death by his father, Gaylord Speakman; grandparents, Ancel and Polly Portnell; and brother, Dan Rybolt. In lieu of flowers his family is requesting that donations be made in his name to the Manhattan Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 911, Manhattan MT 59741. Services will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 1 P.M. with Graveside Services at Meadow View Cemetery following a short reception. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
