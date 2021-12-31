Sorrenti, Marilyn Louise Dec 31, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Marilyn Louise Sorrenti On Thursday, November 19, 2021, Marilyn Martin Sorrenti, loving and beloved wife, mother, sister and friend, died at the age of 71. Marilyn was born on March 26, 1950, in Oakland, California, to Wesley and Nancy (Challinor) Martin. When she was four, the family returned to their previous home in Montana and Marilyn grew up in Bozeman. When she was sixteen, the family moved to California. The majority of Marilyn's adult life was spent in areas around Fresno County, California. In 2017, Marilyn and her husband, Andrew, moved to Montana. They were residing in Belgrade at the time of her death. Marilyn was strong-willed, devoted, and persevered through life's challenges, one of which was being a lone parent raising a daughter. She was fun loving and witty and her gentle heart was revealed through her love for animals, especially grizzlies and her beloved dogs. She worked for Bell Telephone Company starting as an operator and working her way up to coin collector. While health issues plagued her later in life, she held on to her adventurous spirit as she continued to travel, have fun, and share laughter with friends and family, even to within days of her passing. Marilyn was preceded in death by her father, Wesley, her mother, Nancy, her stepfather, Harvey, and her brother-in-law, James. She is survived by her husband, Andrew, her daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Steve Byers, her sister, Carolyn Martin Kennedy, and her brother and sister-in-law, Phil and Cindy Hudecek, as well as nieces and nephews Andrew Wolf, Sara Vela, Kyle Hudecek and Nicole Hudecek. Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. on January 6, 2022, at St. James Episcopal Church, 5 W. Olive St., Bozeman, Montana. Memorial donations may be made to Montana Grizzly Encounter, 80 W. Bozeman Hill Rd., Bozeman, MT 59715. Condolences & memories may be shared with the family at www.dahlcares.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you