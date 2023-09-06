Dorothy LorraineSoares
Dorothy Lorraine Soares A long life well lived. Dorothy Soares passed away surrounded by family and loved ones in Belgrade, MT on Saturday, August 26, 2023. Until she passed at 97 years of age, Dorothy continued to exemplify all the values and personality that made her a matriarch and inspiration to her family, friends, and community.

Dorothy always possessed class, compassion, empathy, honesty, kindness, generosity, humility, and patience. However, her greatest possession of all was her family. The time she spent sharing her wisdom and life experiences will always be treasured by her kids, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Dorothy's journey wasn't always easy, but she did it hand in hand with the love of her life, Jim Soares. From raising six incredible children, to uprooting their home and lives in bustling California to the wide-open spaces of Montana in 1980. Through this transition, Dorothy was responsible for remodeling a home from ground up, establishing a business, connecting with her neighbors, and settling herself and Jim into a new church and community. She made the hard look easy, never shied from a challenge, and brought grace to everyday life.


