Patricia Snyder, 80, of Manhattan went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 23, 2021 after suffering from Alzheimer's disease for many years. Patty was born in Woodland, CA on April 5, 1940. She met her husband, Paul David Snyder ("Dave"), at church in Dallas, TX. They married in 1966 and have two children, Rebecca and Paul. They were married for nearly 55 years. They moved their family to Montana in 1979. Patty lived in Manhattan until December 2018 when she and Dave moved to Alexandria, VA to live with their daughter, who became her primary caregiver. Patty attended the University of North Texas at Denton where she earned a BS in Foods and Nutrition with a minor in Chemistry in 1967 and an MS in Nutrition with a minor in Bio-Chemistry in 1968. While obtaining her Master's, she conducted research and worked on a project involving bed rest recumbency and nutrition in support of the 1969 Apollo 11 mission in which the first astronauts landed on the moon. Early in her career, Patty worked as a Clinical Dietitian at Presbyterian Hospital of Dallas. She then served as Director of Food Services with Youth with a Mission in Lausanne, Switzerland. While there, Dave and Patty did missionary work, including smuggling Bibles into communist countries. In 1984, Patty became the Director of Nutrition Services at the Livingston Memorial Hospital where she worked for more than 26 years. Throughout her life, Patty had an unwavering faith in God. She played the piano and accordion and sang at church. In the last several years of her life, she sang hymns for many hours most days. She said she liked to sing because "the songs are inside of me." She loved gardening and had a large collection of hybrid lilacs and peonies. Above all, Patty loved being a mom and spending time with her kids. Patty passed away peacefully at her daughter's home. She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her husband, Dave, her daughter Rebecca, her son Paul David II, her granddaughter Clara, and her siblings Diann Morgan and William Moody. Patty will be buried next to her mother, Vivian "Vesta" Harter Moody, at Mountain View Cemetery in Big Timber. There will be a graveside service at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17. Patricia Snyder Snyder
