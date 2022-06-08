Ronald Snell Ronald Lee "Griz" Snell unexpectedly passed away in his home on June 1, 2022. Ron was born to parents Robert and Helen (Weaver) Snell on October 5, 1945, joining older brother Raymond. Ron was born and raised in and around Bozeman. After graduating from Bozeman High in 1964, he continued living in the area, and served in the Vietnam war 1967-68. He married Pamela (Bolle) August 3, 1974. Their union was blessed with Rachel Jo 1974, Jamie Lea (Lee) 1977, and Robert Martin 1980. Ron worked many jobs, most memorable were auto parts counter, mechanic and blow in insulation, from which he retired. Ron is survived by his wife, Pam. Daughters; Donetta (Chad), Dawn (Trevor), Rachel, and Jamie (Luke). 12 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, brother Raymond and other family members. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hele, son Robert (Robbie), and many aunts and uncles. A celebration of life will be held Thursday 6/9/22 at the Belgrade Senior Center from 4-8 P.M. A graveside service with military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery 7/23/22 at 2 P.M. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Wounded Warriors, Comfort Warriors, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.DokkenNelson.com
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.