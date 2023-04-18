Let the news come to you

William ("Bill") Fredrick Smith, 81, of Swan Lake, MT, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, of natural causes.

He was born in Lethbridge, Alberta, but was a Montana man through and through and spent his early days growing up in Sweet Grass, Montana. His parents Mary and George Smith ran a farm east of town and a bar, the Border Inn, in Sweetgrass where Bill would occasionally bartend and keep the peace.

He was wonderfully smart and always had an entrepreneurial spirit. Bill was the first in his family to go to university, first for a year in Oklahoma, then finishing up at Montana State University studying agricultural economics.


