Ursula A. Smith, 87, formerly of Bozeman, passed away at her home in Middletown Springs, Vermont, on February 25, 2021, after a year of declining health. She was born January 3, 1934, the second of four daughters of Jules F. Bertero, MD, and Mary L. (Connolly) Bertero of Santa Maria, California. Her childhood years were spent in Santa Maria, where she graduated as valedictorian of her high school class. Ursula served as student body president and graduated summa cum laude with a double major in history and English from Lone Mountain College in San Francisco. After teaching briefly at Mission High in San Francisco, she married James F. Smith, settled in San Jose, and devoted many years thereafter to the duties and joys of motherhood. In the 1970s, she and her family moved to a farm in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, before settling in Bozeman, Montana. She was divorced in 1987 and began a new period of her life with Linda (Sellers) Peavy. Ursula enjoyed a career in editing that spanned 40 years with major publishing houses as well as university and historical society presses. She co-authored (with Peavy) numerous journal articles and a dozen books, primarily devoted to western women's history. She moved to St. Louis in 1992 and then on to Middletown Springs, Vermont, where she and Linda continued their loving relationship and professional collaboration. Ursula is survived by Linda Peavy, her partner of some thirty-plus years and loving caregiver of the past year, and by her six children: James F. Smith, Jr. (Melanie) of Omaha; Joseph Smith (Anita Jog) of La Jolla, California; Christopher Smith (Terese) of Playa del Rey, California; Stephen Smith (Christian Sarver) of Salt Lake City; Ursula Durland (William) of Seattle; and Nora Smith (Camdon Draeger) of Bozeman, Montana. She is also survived by her six grandchildren: Lauren and Maddie Smith of Omaha, Beatrice and Henry Smith of La Jolla, and Hannah and Mara Durland of Seattle, as well as her former husband, James F. Smith of Bozeman, by her two sisters, Antonia Weldon (Tom) of Pebble Beach, California and Marta O'Rourke (Pat) of Huntington Harbor, California, by numerous nieces and nephews, and by Linda Peavy's two children, Erica Hale (Andrew) of Sandy, Utah, and Don Peavy (Siri Eliasen) of Bozeman. She was predeceased by her parents and by her older sister, Mary Theresa Torre (Gene) of San Jose, California. She also leaves behind a loving circle of friends in Middletown Springs. Ursula's love of books was a constant in her life, and donations can be made in her name to Middletown Springs Public Library, P.O. Box 1206, Middletown Springs, Vermont 05757. Smith Ursula Smith
