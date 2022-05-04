Mary Vivian Smith Mary Vivian (Uhl) Smith, 95, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022. She was born January 2, 1927, in Livingston at Mrs. Robinson's Hospital, the youngest of four children, to Henry J. and Erma (Sheldon) Uhl. Mary grew up in Clyde Park and received her schooling there. She worked at Working's Grocery and the Clyde Park Post Office. She married Harold E. Smith on June 22, 1943, and they made Clyde Park their home for six years before moving to Livingston. Mary worked at Pay and Save Grocery, Safeway Foods, and later for Park County as a Deputy Clerk and Recorder for 15 years before she retired. She was a member of the Living Hope Church, Pythian Sisters, and Women of the Moose. Mary loved her family the most, followed by flowers, pets, bowling, and playing pinochle with her friends. Mary is survived by her children, Jack (Sherrie) of Great Falls, Jim (Lois) of Livingston, Julie (Jim) Bowles of Chinook, MT; daughter-in-law, Mary Smith; 7 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, 9 great-grandsons, 13 great-granddaughters, and 2 great-great-granddaughters. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Harold; son, Rick; her parents; brothers, Frank and Jack Uhl; and sister, Marcia Bright. A memorial service will take place Friday, May 6, at 11:00 a.m., at the Living Hope Church, 226 S 3rd Street. A luncheon and time for visiting will immediately follow the service at the church, after which a procession will travel to the Clyde Park Cemetery for interment. Franzen-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements. www.franzen-davis.com
