Mary L. Smith Mary L. Smith, 75, passed away peacefully at home in Belgrade, MT on November 22, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1947, in Weatherford, Texas to Bob and Dorothy Blalock. After graduating from high school, she went to nursing school to be a Licensed Practical Nurse at all Saints Nursing School. She married Donald Lee Smith on August 14, 1965. Mary and Don moved to Bozeman in September 1975 and she started working as a nurse at Bozeman Deaconess Hospital. She worked at the hospital in various positions until she retired in 2015. Mary also bowled for many years and was a member of the Bozeman Women's Bowling Association board of directors. She enjoyed cooking, camping, fishing, bowling and reading. Mary is survived by her husband of 57 years; daughter, Jennifer (Ed Rogers) of Belgrade; sister, Jackie Shirley of Ennis; nieces and nephew; and numerous cousins and beloved friends. She was preceded in death by her parents. The family would like to thank Dr. Pamela Hiebert, Dr. Shalina Lingley and Eden Homecare Hospice for all of their loving support of Mary. Donations in her memory may be made to Heart of the Valley Humane Society or a charity of your choice. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
