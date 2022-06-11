Mary Ellen "Dolly" Smith Mary Ellen "Dolly" Smith passed away peacefully in the morning on January 4, 2022, in Bozeman. On Friday, June 17, 2022, just shy of her 98" birthday, there will be a Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church. To view the service live, please visit the Dokken-Nelson website. Dolly was born Mary Ellen Rearick on June 21, 1924, to Grace (Pemble) and Raymond Rearick in Minnesota. She was dubbed "Dolly" at birth and her friends and family have called her that for the last 97 years. During her young life, she lost her father to pneumonia and her mother then met and married Tilmon Gregg. From that union, she was given five younger siblings whom she loved very much. As a young woman, she was working at Cargill in Minneapolis when she took a train trip to Sun Valley, Idaho. That sealed the deal for her to vow to live in the West someday. Her dad took a job working in what is now Big Sky, and she took advantage of the opportunity. She joined her family and took a job at MSU. On a Memorial Day weekend, she met Robert Orton Smith, a local man who was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls. By Labor Day, wedding plans were set and on September 29, they married and set off for Alaska where he had been reassigned. Two years in Fairbanks brought them their son, Greg. They then moved to a new assignment in Kansas which was a short stint. They came home to Bozeman where Bob took a job at Security Bank. He and Dolly soon added Sue to the family, and Dolly began her career as a stay-at-home mom. Their family was active in Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts, and Sunday School where she served as a leader. She was always active in church, participating in Circle at the First Presbyterian Church here in town. She also was involved with United Presbyterian Women going on a number of leadership trips. She served locally as a Deacon and volunteered at Love INC. as well. Dolly served as a Trustee of the Museum of the Rockies. This was something she was extremely proud of. Dolly LOVED music. She enjoyed the Symphony, Jazz concerts wherever they might be, and all the orchestra and choir concerts her grandchildren participated in. She loved to ski with Bob and the kids and her friends. She talked of skiing again up until her very late years. She loved her children, Greg and Sue, and she loved her neighbors. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents and her siblings, Dennis Gregg, Sydney Jonas, Jane Hopkins, and Judy Gregg. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sue and Alex Hudak of Bozeman; her son, Greg; grandchildren, Matt (Christa) Hudak of Bozeman, Katie Hudak-Kay (Brighton) of London, England, and Alexandra McCall (Darin); and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Emmett, and Bennett McCall, all of Clarkston, WA. She is also survived by her brother of Cedar City, Utah, Tilmon Dean Gregg (Darlene); sister-in-law, Mary Gregg; and many nieces and nephews. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com