Frieda Smith passed away on September 6th, 2022 in Bozeman surrounded by her family. Frieda was born on July 19, 1932 to Dwight and Nora Smith. She was raised in rural Montana in the little town of Winifred and later Lewistown. Her rural roots taught her the value of hard work, dedication to her family and a genuine love of life no matter the challenges that were before her. She married Edward Hruska in 1949. They were quickly blessed with four children - Nanette, Edward, Annalee and Cecelia. After raising her children and traveling the world, in 1986 Frieda met and married MSU professor Salah Sayed Ahmed. The couple traveled to Eqypt to meet Salah's family who Frieda loved and would keep in her heart forever. Frieda was preceded in death by her mother and father, 3 sisters: Juanita Heller, Wilma Johnson and Reatha Kingsbury Smith, her husbands Edward Hruska and Salah Sayed Ahmed, her daughter Annalee and granddaughter Jennifer Reiner Soule. She is survived by her children Nanette Hruska, Edward (Judy) Hruska, Cecelia (Richard) Egeland, grandchildren Jessica Hruska, Tom (Melanie) Reiner, Liz (Brian Larson) Hruska, Sarah(Grady) Wachal, Edward(Katie) Hruska, Kathleen Hruska, eleven great grandchildren and brother Mason Smith of Lewistown, MT. At her request a huge party was held in July for her 90th birthday instead of a funeral. No services are planned. FRIEDA SMITH J SMITH
