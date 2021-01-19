Calvin Smith, 83 of Harrison, passed away on January 13th. He was born in Okmulgee, Oklahoma on March 28, 1937 to Hugh and Mary Francis Smith. He was the youngest of 5 siblings. The family moved to Bozeman 1948. Calvin was a graduate of Gallatin High. In 1956 he moved to Harrison. In 1964 he wed Alice K. Hall and they had 3 children. For over 50 years they farmed and ranched raising Hereford cattle. Calvin was a member of the Mount Jefferson Lodge 56, Algeria Shrine Temple, Elks Lodge, Jesters and Scottish Rite. In 2000 he served as Potentate of the Algeria Shrine Temple. He was also a proud member of Sure Happy It’s Thursday Club. He is survived by his wife Alice, son Scott (Kerry), daughter Marcie (Adam) and daughter Margo (Jeff), grandchildren Westen, Kylie, Carson, Madisen and Savannah. A graveside service will be held at the Harrison Cemetery on Thursday, January 21st at 1p.m. A celebration of life will be held on June 12th at the Ennis Rodeo grounds at 2 p.m. The family requests that donations be made to the Shrine Hospital in Spokane or the Madison Valley Manor. Calvin Smith Smith
