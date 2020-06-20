Jerry L. Smania Jerry L. Smania, much loved husband, father, friend, architect, engineer, artist, and 100 percent Italian, passed away on June 11, 2020, after recurring encounters with lymphoma. Jerry is survived by his wife of 34 years, Liza Hella; son, Jeremy; daughter, Jess; and sister, Josephine Stewart; as well as numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. Full obituary and arrangements can be found at dokkennelson.com.
