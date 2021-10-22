Slater, Daniel Kent Oct 22, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Daniel Kent Slater Daniel Kent Slater, 61, died suddenly Monday, October 18, 2021. Dan was born on June 21, 1960 in Grand Rapids, Michigan to Kent and Dolores Slater. He graduated from Rockford High School and went on to Ferris State University where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Manufacturing Engineering. He moved to Colorado in 1993 where he met and married Lois M. Wright. Dan started his career in the Tool and Die industry and also worked in Product Design and Development at companies in Colorado, Minnesota, and Michigan. Dan's passions were hunting and fishing and spending time with friends and family. He and Lois moved to Montana in 2010 where he bought and operated a small business. He also continued to design hunting and fishing equipment. Dan was preceded in death by his father, Kent J Slater, and father-in-law, Don Tapp. He is survived by his wife, Lois M. Slater of Belgrade, MT; mother, Dolores W. Slater of Grand Rapids, MI; mother-in-law, Mary Tapp; children, Daniel J. Slater, Ashleigh R. Slater, and Corey K. Slater; siblings, Cherie (Carl) Vannatter, Kimm (Tammy) Slater, and Bryan (Judy) Slater; sisters-in-law, Christy (Mickey) Woltz and Debbie (Ross) Mayberry; two grandchildren, Aydan and Elizabeth; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 23 at Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Daniel Kent Slater Daniel J. Slater Engineering Economics Commerce University Michigan Don Tapp Dolores W. Slater Lois M. Wright Memorial Service Recommended for you