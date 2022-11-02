William Henry (Bill) Sippel passed away on July 2, 2022, in Sun City West, AZ. Bill was born in Bozeman, MT on March 10, 1926, to Hilda (Herold) and Otto Sippel, and lived in Bozeman and Big Timber, MT until 1975. After graduating from Big Timber High School, Bill joined the Navy for two years in WWII. He then attended Montana State University, where he met Betty Anne Haeckel, and they married in 1950. They lived briefly in Chicago (medical school) and Denver (internship) before returning to Bozeman in 1952. They moved into a new house on South Fifth Avenue where all four children (Renee, Lauri, Greg and Jeff) lived until 1975. Bill was selflessly dedicated to his work as a physician and to his family and children. He delivered close to 2,500 of Bozeman’s finest babies at the Deaconess Hospital and was seemingly on call all the time. His practice finally installed a second phone line for medical calls. It had a really big “on/ off” switch that was probably never in the “off” position. The typical Montana Sippel vacation, of which Bill was the primary instigator (planning fell to Betty Anne) involved backpacking, canoeing, swimming, and snow or water skiing. The path to Yellowstone Park, Hebgen, Henry’s and Shoshone Lakes, the Firehole River, Hyalite Canyon, Canyon Ferry, and possibly every dirt road in-between had ruts worn deeper by their ’68 Jeep Wagoneer. Countless trips to Glacier National Park, the Canadian Rockies, Pacific Coast, and Arizona were made a little bit easier when they added a motor home to their travel options. Nephews Paul Frederickson, and John, Stephen, and the late Peter Haeckel provided warm friendship on many of these trips, as well as the Canadian cousins. When Bill and Betty Anne retired in 1989, they spent most of their next 21 summers working as volunteer park rangers in the West’s premier national parks. They were blessed with a bonus-grandson in Brian (1981) and grandchildren Mark (2002), Mari (2003), and Meredith (2005). They retired for good when Betty Anne’s Parkinsonism became too much to manage on the road. Bill provided tireless care and loving support during Betty Anne’s final years. Bill left an indelible ethic on this earth, notable for a relentless commitment to his patients and a knack for perpetual motion, always seeking out the next thing to build, fix, or repair. He was infused with a frugal stoicism born in the Great Depression yet said “I love you” and expressed gratitude for his children as much in his final 10 years as he did in the first 86 years combined. Bill will always be missed and remembered by his daughters Renee (Husband David) and Lauri, Sons Greg (Wife Lyndell) and Jeff (Wife Meg), and Grandchildren Brian, Mark, Mari, and Meredith. He will also be missed by Nephews Paul, John, Stephen, and the late Peter Haeckel as well as the Mackie family in Canada. Sippel William (Bill) Henry Sippel