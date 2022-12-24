Let the news come to you

William (Bill) Sippel- H. Sippel, 96, of Sun City West, AZ, Formerly of Bozeman, MT; Memorial Service at St. James Episcopal Church in Bozeman on December 28th at 10:00AM.


