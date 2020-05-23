Nina Patricia Sims Nina made an uncharacteristically undramatic exit from this life on May 21, 2020. Following are some facts about her life. She was thinner than she looked but sounded younger than she was. She only made fun of people she liked. She had a quick, quirky sense of humor that bordered on the bizarre. She earned her pilots license but felt she cheated death again every time she landed safely. She celebrated her 80th birthday by putting on a cocktail party and cooking a buffet for 51 friends. She survived death multiple times. She graduated from college at age 49, taking her first class at 41 while working full time. She was a good bridge player, albeit somewhat unorthodox, and believed there was a slam in every hand. She had visions of playing golf in the 80's but never broke 90. With rare exception, once you were Nina's friend, you were her friend for life. Every April she sent a "Thank You" card to Dr. Garth Olds, the surgeon who saved her life in 2008. She loved to give dinner parties and it gave her great pleasure to see her guests enjoy themselves. Her passions were golf, bridge, fishing, cooking and men, the last of which she gave up at age 73. She was a good cook but a notoriously bad baker; she once made a pecan pie that couldn't be sliced with an electric knife. She believed her potato salad was the best in the world and was quite vocal about it. She enjoyed her martini every evening but seldom had more than one. She couldn't figure out why she never took a good picture until one day she realized she really wasn't that good looking. After her son was gone, she happened to read a book by John Fowles about Greece and decided that was where she was meant to live. She fell in love with the country and the people but couldn't find a job, ran out of money and had to come home. She was a moderate Democrat and couldn't understand why other people weren't. She lost her son when he was 26 and led the rest of her life knowing nothing worse could ever happen. She was the world's worse car passenger. The love of her life was Jack, her King Charles Cavalier. She said she would have given up men 20 years earlier if she had had Jack. She was proud of the fact she was the first female Vice President of Hamilton Stores, a company that took a chance and hired a Fifty-year-old college graduate. Her father, a consummate fisherman, taught her to fly fish which gave her many hours of pleasure. She traveled a great deal but Africa and Mexico were her favorites. After she retired, she spent four winters in Mexico where she made many friends and went to school to learn to speak Spanish. She loved her family. She and her nephew, Chris, a culinary school graduate never tired of talking about food. Because of past experience, she believed that death could, under certain circumstances, be considered a friend. Death held no fear for her. After ten years, Nina was presented with a plaque that read, "Celebrating 1/6 of Your Life with Hamilton Stores, Inc. Consistently Being One Step Out of Touch with the Management Staff and Pushing Your Liberal Ways; a Continual Source of Embarrassment and Irritation. But We Love You." Nina requested a dinner reception be held after she passed away and bemoaned the fact that people were going to say nice things and tell funny stories about her and she was going to miss it by only a few days. In lieu of flowers, please pay a kindness forward or a donation to your favorite charity. Arrangements are in the care of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service. www.dokkennelson.com
