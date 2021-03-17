Randy Robert Simpson, 54, our beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, & friend, passed away tragically in an auto accident on Friday, March 12, 2021 while driving between Bozeman and his childhood home in Lewistown. This sudden end to a life well-lived has only begun to reveal a far-reaching & lasting legacy. Born on July 10, 1966 in Lewistown to Bob & Avis (Rismon) Simpson, Randy was the second of three children, joining older brother Rodney & later, their sister Stephanie completing the trio. He grew up in Lewistown in what many would consider an all American family & having typical childhood experiences with his brother & a close group of friends that would become a lifelong brotherhood. From an early age, Randy learned many of life’s most important lessons, but none more important than a love and loyalty to family & friends. Randy graduated from Fergus High School in 1984, & he went on to attend college at MSU where he majored in Business Finance. Again, Randy made friends easily with his charismatic & compassionate ways, growing his tight-knit circle of friends. After graduating from MSU in 1988, he was recruited to work for Xtra Lease in Seattle in equipment leasing. While this gave him a start in his life-long career, his Lewistown & Montana connections remained strong. Yet it was his time in Seattle that would ultimately lead him to his true love and life partner. He met Carol Bradshaw in 1993, & it wasn’t long before he knew they would build something special together. After moving to Southern California in 1995, Randy & Carol were married on May 27, 1996 in a private ceremony on the Grand Cayman Islands. They made their home in Yorba Linda, CA, & welcomed their two sons – Robbie in 1999 & Ryan in 2000. Wanting to raise their boys like Randy & his brother were raised, the family moved to Montana in 2003, settling in a quiet neighborhood of Bozeman. Randy worked in equipment leasing for Wells Fargo Bank for years before developing his own equipment leasing business. As was expected, Randy threw his heart & soul into being a dad & contributing to his community. For years, Randy packed BMX bikes & basketball gear while traveling millions of miles across Montana & the nation as his boys excelled on the BMX tracks & the AAU basketball courts. No job was considered too menial for Randy; from working concessions to coaching, he knew his contributions were important to his own sons & the sons of dozens of others. His AAU basketball team, the Thunder, were known across the state for their excellent skills & talent, but most importantly Randy believed in teaching his young athletes the importance of fierce competition with integrity. Randy was an avid Montana sports fan & Bozeman Hawk booster, & he shared this love of athletics with his boys. He & Carol were always their sons’ teams’ biggest fans. As a family they also raised golden retrievers that were a joy, providing opportunities for Randy to hike local trails & enjoy Montana’s great outdoors. Randy had a natural gift for talking with people of all ages & making them feel comfortable & important no matter the situation. He truly had the ability to build up others around him, with his easy-going manner, ready smile, & joking banter. To know Randy was to have a friend for life, so it isn’t surprising that his circle of friends reaches far & wide, with that core group of life-long friends & brothers serving as the anchor. Randy is survived by his wife of 24 years, Carol, their two college-age sons, Robbie (Montana Tech) and Ryan (University of Montana), & their three golden retrievers Penny, Lucy, and Charlie, all of Bozeman; his parents, Bob & Avis Simpson of Lewistown; brother Rodney (Laura) Simpson of Deer Lodge; sister Stephanie Simpson of Lewistown; sister-in-law Janet (Bob) Berardi of Reno, NV; nieces Kate Simpson of Boise, ID, Christina Berardi of Los Angeles, CA, & Felicia Berardi of Murphys, CA; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; his band of brothers; & so many friends that have earned the title of family. He is preceded in death by his nephew Jacob Simpson & his parents-in-law Bob & Mae Bradshaw, joining them in heaven as guardian angels watching over us all. Arrangements are being handled by Creel Funeral Home in Lewistown, & cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter or the Gallatin Valley Land Trust Trails. Randy Simpson Robert Simpson
